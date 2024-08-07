Neha Dhupia wishes parents on 48th anniversary: 'Loving each other over yrs, decades, centuries'

Mumbai: Actress and model Neha Dhupia, on Wednesday, penned a heartwarming note on her parents' 48th wedding anniversary, saying "we live, learn and love better each day because of you."

Neha took to Instagram, where she has seven million followers, and shared a string of unseen candid pictures with her parents -- father Pradip Singh Dhupia, who served in the Indian Navy, and mother Babli Dhupia.

The various snaps show the trio smiling for the selfies.

She has captioned the post: "#happyanniversary ma n pa .... This is what 48 years of togetherness looks like .... Loving each other over years, decades and centuries...We live, learn and love better each day because of you .... @babsdhupia @pdhupia."

Actor Sonu Sood dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Neha had won the title of 'Miss India' in 2002. She made her acting debut in a play called 'Graffiti' and then appeared in a music video for Indipop band 'Euphoria'.

Neha's Bollywood debut came with the 2003 film 'Qayamat: City Under Threat'. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Isha Koppikar, Riya Sen, and Aashish Chaudhary.

She rose to fame with her lead role in the 2004 erotic film 'Julie'.

The 43-year-old has been a part of films like 'Rakht: What If You Can See the Future', 'Sheesha', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Fight Club – Members Only', 'Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'De Dana Dan', 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Pappu Can't Dance Saala', 'Rangeelay', 'Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami', 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Sanak', 'A Thursday'.

She has recently appeared in the comedy film 'Bad Newz', directed by Anand Tiwari. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

On the personal front, Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018. The couple have a girl Mehr and son Guriq.