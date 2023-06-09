Live
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches clean, safe water action plan
- Actress Kasthuri criticizes Prabhas in ‘Adipurush;’ fans urge her to delve deeper into the details
- CM KCR distributes house pattas to poor in Mancherial
- Here are some more details of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati's engagement
- 3 key operatives of narco-terror module in J&K held
- Vijayan orders Vigilance probe against Leader of Opposition
- Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD
- Pakistan to examine Iran's Indian Ocean naval alliance proposal
- WTC Final: Australia take 173-run lead after bowling out India for 296 despite Rahane, Thakur fifties
- PL Stock Report - GATI (GTIC IN) - Visit Update - Focus on efficiency improvement - Not Rated
Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday without Rohanpreet Singh
Fans of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are worried about their relationship. Recently, the singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family, but Rohanpreet was missing from the party. They never shy away from showering their love for each other on social media. If such is their love, Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha’s lavish birthday bash is something to wonder about.
Not only that, he also did not wish her in the comments section of her posts or like the posts. He also did not wish her through an Instagram post of his own, either. This came as a surprise to fans of couple, as they often shower each other with love on social media.
