Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday without Rohanpreet Singh

Fans of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are worried about their relationship. Recently, the singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family, but Rohanpreet was missing from the party. They never shy away from showering their love for each other on social media. If such is their love, Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha’s lavish birthday bash is something to wonder about.

Not only that, he also did not wish her in the comments section of her posts or like the posts. He also did not wish her through an Instagram post of his own, either. This came as a surprise to fans of couple, as they often shower each other with love on social media.