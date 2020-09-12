Netizens Take A Toll On Sara Ali Khan And Rakul By Slamming Them For Taking Drugs

It is just a few minutes ago, Times Now media has announced the breaking news that Rhea has taken the names of Rakul, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta in her interrogation and doled out that, these three Bollywood stars have consumed drugs with her and Sushant. This news is now creating a buzz on Twitter and thus Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet's names are trending on the top in Twitter.

Netizens are not able to digest this news and thus taking a toll by slamming them through their posts. It is all known that, Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by NCB officials a couple of days ago is being screwed to know more drug links in the Bollywood. According to reports she named 25 biggies of B-Town and raised alarms in the film industry. As of now, the three names have come out and we need to wait how these three actresses will come up with their explanations.







In this image, we can clearly see how netizens are slamming Sara and Rakul as their names are trending with 24.8K and 2,358 tweets.



Here are a couple of tweets by netizens… Have a look!

"Remove #SaraAliKhan from your ads. We're done with Nepotism & those who consume DRUGS. If you want us to use your products, then take immediate action."

"3 More druggies of Bollywood Exposed. Great Work @narcoticsbureau. Clean Bollywood, don't close this matter until all druggist are EXPOSED & arrested."

"Me watching #RakulPreetSingh and #SaraAliKhan promote yoga and healthy food on their Instagram."

Well, we all need to wait and watch how Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood biggies will react on this issue. Kangana Ranaut who is blaming Bollywood biggies from the starting already doled out that many Bollywood people have links with drugs and consume them in the A-lister parties.