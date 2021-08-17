New Chapter: Priyanka Chopra Becomes The Chairperson Of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

It's great news for all the fans of Priyanka Chopra! She is all set to begin a new chapter and is elected as the Chairperson of the prestigious JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Well, Priyanka shared this happy news with all her fans through her Instagram page. She dropped a video message and is all excited too! She also shared her ideas on how to bring back the charm to the film festival.



She started off by saying, "I have always believed that Indian Cinema from across every part of the country has so much to offer to the world. It's a mission that I had set for myself, and one that's really close to my heart. It was a key objective when I started my production company Purple Pebble Pictures".

She added, "I've hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time. We're all consuming film and entertainment very differently now and in the process, we've expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world".

Finally, she concluded by saying that, JIO MAMI Film Festival will start in October 2021 and end in March, 2022. "The confluence of Indian and world cinema is something I'm so excited about. So to begin with, adapting to a new paradigm. Jio MAMI will have an expanded timeline this year. Instead of being a film festival that happens over one week, it is now going to pan out from October 2021 to March 2022. There's much being planned and together with the amazing team, we aim to create something meaningful and impactful in the world of cinema. And one that we can all be so proud of. A new chapter begins, we're stepping up and we're stepping out with hope. We're now open."

Even the official Twitter page of the JIO MAMI Film Festival also shared the news to the netizens…

They shared a beautiful poster and said, they are stepping out with the hope to give the best.