New Poster From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is Out

We all know how hilarious the journey of 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' was… This Ayushmann Khuranna starrer movie made the audience go ROFL with its ultimate comedy plot.

Now, the sequel of this movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' is on cards and the shooting of it is going at a brisk pace. This is a romantic comedy-drama and a homosexuality theme-based one. Along with Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar will share the screen space and will be seen as his partner in crime. Along with these young boys, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo will be seen in other important roles same as the first movie.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan is being produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banners.

The makers of this movie have released a new poster from this movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

In this poster, Ayushmann is seen with Jitendra in the wedding mandap background. Ayushmann is seen sitting on Jitendra laughing at each other. While, the whole family of Ayshmann is staring at them posing in funny faces. This poster also stated that the trailer of this movie will be out today exactly at 1:33 PM.

Here is another poster from this movie… Have a look!

This poster remembers us the classic run chase of Kajol and SRK, isn't it? As makers have given the tag of 'Off-Track' movie, the poster reveals the same… It has Ayushmann placing his hand out of the train to hold the hand of Jitender who is seen running to hold Ayushmann. But Jitendra's family is seen stopping him by hook or crook.

Along with this image, you can see the title of the movie representing the 'Homo-Sexuality' theme with the symbol. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 21st February, 2020.

We need to wait for a couple of hours to witness the hilarious trailer…