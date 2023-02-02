New Release Date Announced for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky and Rani's Love Story

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Gets New Release Date; Alia Bhatt Shares Poster

Fans are eagerly anticipating Karan Johar's return to the director's chair with his upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Originally slated for a February 10 release, the film's release date was postponed. Alia Bhatt recently shared a poster of the film on her Instagram, announcing the new release date of July 28, 2023.



Karan Johar had previously shared a statement indicating the film's release date would be April 28, 2023. However, the new post from Alia Bhatt confirms the new release date. In his previous statement, Johar expressed his excitement for his 7th film, noting the presence of an ensemble cast and music that captivates hearts. He also revealed that Jaya Bachchan will be appearing in an unseen avatar in the film.

Stay tuned for the release of "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" on July 28, 2023.

