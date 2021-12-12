Newlyweds Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Treat All Their Fans With Gala 'Mehndi' Pics

Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched on 9th December, 2021 at Barwari Palace, Rajasthan amid close family members and a few friends. They had a gala wedding and enjoyed all the wedding festivities to the core. This beautiful couple is also treating all their fans by sharing the wedding pics on their Instagram pages. Immediately after their wedding, they shared the marriage pics and yesterday, they created noise on social media with the gala 'Haldi' pics. Today, once again they created a buzz by sharing the awesome 'Mehndi' pics.



Vicky Kaushal

Sharing the beautiful 'Mehndi' pics, Vicky also wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"

In the first pic, Vicky and Katrina are seen dancing heartfully and looking all happy sporting in the designer outfits! Katrina flaunted her beautiful 'Mehndi' wearing a colourful lehenga. In the second pic, Vicky is seen mimicking SRK; fell on his knees to propose Katrina and showered all his love on his dear bride. The third one shows Vicky and his brother Sunny dancing happily and the final one showcased Vicky and Katrina being lifted by their relatives.

Katrina Kaif

This 'Tiger 3' diva also shared a few more 'Mehndi' pics on her Instagram page and made us go aww… In the first pic, the bride and groom are seen together dancing with all fun. The second showcased beautiful Katrina in all smiles. Coming to the third one, Katrina posed to cams with her dear sisters and the last one makes us witness Katrina shaking her with Vicky's relatives.

Even Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel also shared the beautiful 'Mehndi' pic and showered all his love on his dear sister…

He also wrote, "I really do have the most beautiful family in the world, even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too."

Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Swetha Nanda Bachchan and a few others congratulated the couple and dropped 'heart' symbols in the comments section!

The wedding was all a gala event and organized from 7th December to 9th December, 2021. Even the Mehndi, Haldi and Sangeet functions were also held at the same venue before the wedding!