Nikki Sharma discovers self through travel

Actress Nikki Sharma, who is essaying the role of 'Shakti' in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', has shared her views on ‘World Tourism Day’, saying the world is full of amazing places to explore, and every trip is an experience in itself.



Hailing from Delhi, Nikki said that on ‘World Tourism Day’, all she can think about is the amazing trips she has taken.

The actress said: "Travelling isn't just about going to new places; it is also about getting to know yourself better. I have been to peaceful beach places, like Goa and experienced the busy streets of London, Serbia, and Ireland; each location has its own special story in my heart."

She said that travelling has always been very refreshing.

Nikki said: “It’s about learning from different cultures and making memories that stay with you forever. I have a special trip planned in the coming months, and I am stuck between two countries, France and Peru because I want to go to both places."

The actress added: “So, as we celebrate this day, remember that the world is full of amazing places to explore and discover the beauty of the world, and every trip is an experience in itself. After all, we have only one life, so pack your bags, follow your heart, and let the world be your adventure!"