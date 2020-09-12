Not Just Kangana, BMC Targetted Properties Of These Bollywood Actors Too

After a lot of heat and storm from all corners of the media with respect to the demolition of Hindi actress Kangana Ranaut's building, we have now started hearing about many other Bollywood celebrities who had fallen victim to BMC's demolition drive vindicating BMC's impartial stance about legality of its actions which implies that it is not a political vendetta of either Shiv Sena or BMC.



However, a debate continues to rage on social media over the issue with some people speaking for and some against the action of the BMC.



But just to put things in perspective, this is not the first time that BMC has demolished encroachments and illegal constructions of celebrities. BMC had demolished a portion of famous Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat and had fined him about two lakh rupees. SRK had built a ramp to park his vanity car in his compound.



Bollywood actor and comedian Kapil Sharma was a victim too as his office building was demolished by the BMC after he had tweeted to Modi stating that BMC people were asking for bribes during the BJP rule in Maharashtra. The irony is that late actor Irrfan Khan's building which was adjacent to Kapil Sharma's building was also demolished as a result of Kapil's tweet to Modi!



In the year 2018, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha had renovated his house, but BMC had demolished a portion of his house citing reason that there were some violations in the construction. Incidentally, during that time the actor-turned-politician was spewing venom at Modi.



One more instance we can quote is that of Arjun Kapoor who had built a gym in the Juhu area which was demolished by BMC due to violation of rules.



Another Bollywood star Anil Kapoor's production house was demolished after he ignored the notice from BMC stating that some building rules at his construction place had been flouted.



After we notice the above cited examples, we see that Kangana Ranaut was no exception if she has violated the laid down policies of the BMC.

