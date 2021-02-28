One Year Of Thappad: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza And Anubhav Sinha Celebrate This Special Occasion

Yes… It's just a slap that made a lady to hit the court with her divorce case! Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' movie made all the movie buffs to eye on this film with the intense emotions of a lady who couldn't digest a tight 'Slap' from her husband. Yes… Why should she take it? Does she doesn't have any self-respect or doesn't she have any emotions???

This movie arose these questions in all our minds and gave a clarification with the movie… It's all about a woman's self-respect and a wife's decision not to tolerate the husband's arrogant nature. Today, as 'Thappad' movie clocked one year, the lead actress of this flick Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha celebrated this special occasion and dropped heartfelt posts on their social media pages…

In this post, Taapsee dropped a few scenes from the movie and showed off her gratitude with this video… She also wrote, "1 year of gratitude

One year of #Thappad

Cheers to "Respect and Happiness".

Dia Mirza shared a beautiful video from the movie and reminisced us the whole story of 'Just A Slap'… This post also reads, "#1YearOfThappad and this movie continues to touch every soul & mind with its incredible message. Big hug to the entire team for the beautiful journey that it was ❤️🤗".

Director Anubhav also shared the same video and wrote, "साल हो गया। पता ही नहीं चला। इतने प्यार का ढेर सारा धन्यवाद। #THAPPAD Love you TEAM."

Thappad movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Kumara and Anubhav Sinha under T-Series and Benaras Media Works banners. This movie has Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ram Kapoor and Manav Kaul in other important roles.