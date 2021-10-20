Paresh Rawal Praises His Co-Actor Rajkummar Rao And Says, He Attempts Different Subjects & Supports Cinema

Another comedy entertainer in Bollywood is all set to release on the OTT platform this month! Having an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak, Hum Do Hamare Do movie turned into the most-awaited one with its trailer. Off late, versatile actor Paresh spoke to the media and praised Rajkummar and said, he learned a lot for him.



He started off by saying, "Rajkummar is one of those actors you get to learn so much from and enjoy working with. He attempts different subjects and supports cinema with different movies such as 'Shahid' and 'Newton'. The future of films is good because if actors like him support then it feels good."

He also added, "With the help of the writer, director and the help of fellow actors. If the actor with me does not react properly the comedy will fall flat. It's a combination of all three factors It needs help of all."

Well, the recently released trailer showed us the glimpse of the plot…Rajkummar's girlfriend Kriti demands to marry a man who has a cute family along with a pet! But Raj who is all alone tries to arrange his parents and approaches his friend. There they find Paresh Rawal who is all single and still in love with Ratna Pathak who also remains single. Well, they accept to help Raj and in turn Paresh hopes to impress Ratna in between all this mess! Happily Raj and Kriti get married and we need to wait and watch how will Kriti handle the truth and will Paresh and Ratna get hitched or not…

This movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th October, 2021. It is directed by Abhishek Jain and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.