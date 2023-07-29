Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Storyteller’ based on Satyajit Ray’s work to be premiered at IFFM

After being screen at Busan, veteran actor Paresh Rawal's film 'The Storyteller', is all set to have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne next month in August.



Speaking about this news, Paresh said: "I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the film which will premiere in Australia. My experience was very enthralling and satisfying. This kind of story itself is a rarity and with the terrific bunch of talent as my co artist is fulfilling. I am eternally grateful to my producers and my director Ananth Mahadevan ji".

Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on the legendary Satyajit Ray's short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' and explores the themes of originality versus plagiarism.

Alongside Paresh, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast including Adil Hussain, Revathi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, and Jayesh More.

'The Storyteller' is a cinematic gem that pays homage to the literary genius of Satyajit Ray.

Based on the renowned author's celebrated short story, the film delves into the captivating conflict between originality and plagiarism. Tarini Ranjan Bandhopadhyay played by Paresh, is an unconventional narrator, has gained a reputation for his tendency to change professions, having transitioned between 32 jobs throughout his working life. At the age of 60, residing in Kolkata and widowed, Tarini's sole regret is his inability to fulfill his late wife Anuradha's long-standing wish for a vacation. With retirement now upon him and an abundance of free time, Tarini finds himself distanced from his loved ones.

Through compelling storytelling and thought-provoking performances, 'The Storyteller' poses important questions about creativity, inspiration, and the ethical boundaries of artistic expression.

Having appeared in over 240 films, Paresh has been feted with several honours including Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour from the government in 2014.

The actor has received recognition for his villainous roles in Telugu films such as 'Kshana Kshanam' (1991), 'Money' (1993), 'Money Money' (1995), 'Govinda Govinda' (1994), 'Rikshavodu'. In Hindi cinema are 'Naam' (1986), 'Shiva' (1990), 'Mohra' (1994), 'Tamanna' (1996), 'Aitraaz' (2004), 'Table No. 21' (2013) 'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994), 'Hera Pheri' (2000), 'Nayak', 'Hungama' (2003), 'Garam Masala' (2005), 'Phir Hera Pheri' (2006), 'Chup Chup Ke' (2006), 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'Sanju' (2018).