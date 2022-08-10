Parineeti Chopra And Harrdy Sandhu Announce Their Next Project Unveiling The First Look Poster

Bollywood's young actress Parineeti Chopra is all known for her unique plots like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Recently she was seen in ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic and today, she announced her new movie along with popular singer Harrdy Sandhu and surprised her fans. Along with sharing the update, the makers also unveiled the first look poster and gave us a glimpse of the intense plot.



Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu shared the announcement posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu are seen with intense looks and bruised faces with the Indian flag backdrop. Along with sharing the poster, Pari also wrote, "Coming soon … Let's do this! @harrdysandhu #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India".

The posters give us a glimpse of something big is set to come with the backdrop of action drama and the makers are all set to unveil it during Independence Day… Although the details of this movie and not revealed the posters raised the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about Parineeti's work front, she is all busy with a handful of movies and is in the best phase of her career. She will next be seen in Uunchai, Untitled Ribhu Dasgupta's movie and Capsule Gill films. Going with Uunchai movie, it has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It deals with the friendship of the senior citizens subject and goes with the lovely family drama concept! It is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is produced by himself in association with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. This movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!