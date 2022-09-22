Parineeti Chopra And Harrdy Sandhu’s Code Name Tiranga Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's young and talented actress teamed up with ace singer Harddy Sandhu for her upcoming movie 'Code name Tiranga' movie which is a complete action entertainer. The earlier released announcement posters showcased the lead actors as RAW agents. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser and made us witness a glimpse of this espionage thriller.

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu shared the teaser on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN! @sharadkelkar @dibyenduofficial @rajitkapurofficial #SabyasachiChakrabarty @shishir52 #DeeshMariwala #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @reliance.entertainment @vivekbagrawal @filmhangar @codenametiranga #CodeNameTiranga".

The teaser showcases Parineeti Chopra as a RAW agent Charlie 1 and she is assigned a tough mission 'Tiranga'. Her action sequences and bruised face also made the teaser worth watching. Harrdy also wrote, "A mission for the Nation's pride is about to begin! #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022. Teaser Out Now."

The earlier released first poster showcases Parineeti holding the gun and is seen with injuries on her face. In the second one, she is seen hugging the lead actor Harrdy Sandhu who is also badly injured!

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agarwal and Ribhu Dasgupta under the T-Series and Reliance Entertainment banners.

According to the sources, the movie deals with espionage action thriller plot and Parineeti will be seen as a RAW agent. She needs to sacrifice many things for the country and race against time to protect her country. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022 and lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G film!

Well, Parineeti Chopra is also part of Capsule Gill movie!