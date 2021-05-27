Parineeti Chopra Opens About People Criticising Her Act Ability To Act

It is all known that Parineeti Chopra is in the best phase of her career. In 2021, three movies got released which are different from each other. One being ace badminton player of India Saina Nehwal's biopic and the other one is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Coming to the third one, Bollywood remake of Girl On The Train. Even though she is bagging the prestigious offers some people criticise her and so she said she is sick of hearing people saying that she is not giving her best.

Well, Parineeti Chopra spoke to the media and opened up about it. She said, "If you have talent and that talent can be brought out, that is the biggest achievement of an actor. There are so many actors who are talented but do not find a good script to present it. They just keep telling that they are talented but they are unable to showcase it, that's the most unfortunate situation. However, with me, it was the other way around. When I started, my initial movies were good, I got all the awards for them, I got all the appreciation for them. But after that, suddenly, my acting skills were questioned because the films didn't work".



She added, "Kisi ne unn films ko question nahi kiya ke yaar this film didn't do justice to her (no one questioned the films, no one said, 'this film didn't do justice to her.') So I finally wanted to wait and be patient, thinking I will only do films that will showcase my talent to its full ability. That's why I did this movie (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), that's why I did Saina and Girl on the Train. Because I was sick and tired of hearing people say that I'm not doing my best. I was always doing my best but maybe the material was not something showcasing my best. So my greed was, I will give my 100 percent, give me the script".



Speaking about her work front, as of now there is no announcement about her new movies. She was all busy this year with three big releases.