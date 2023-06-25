Live
- 22 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad for one week
- ‘Samajavaragamana’ to have premieres across telugu states
- Kejriwal attacks UP govt over power cuts
- BJP sabotaging Karnataka's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: Jairam Ramesh
- Yogi to develop Lucknow as magnet city
- Manipur CM rushes to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation
- Father kills alcohol addicted son in Srisailam
- KCR to embark on another visit to Maharashtra to expand BRS
- PM Modi Conferred With Egypt's Highest State Honour ' Order Of The Nile' In Cairo
- Traditional news not news anymore, stories have negative tone: Elon Musk
Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking ‘how’s married life?’
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in May, reacted to a question by a fan asking her about her "married life.” Parineeti was attending an event here, where she was also seen interacting with paparazzi.
She was asked by paparazzi to invite them to her wedding. A brief clip shared by Bollywood photographer Varindra Chawla on Instagram shows Parineeti dressed in all black, standing in an elevator.
A paparazzo said: "Shaadi mein bulana." She smiled and nodded her head. Then a fan asked, "How's married life?" To which, she replied with a smile: "I'm not married yet."
Parineeti got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in New Delhi. On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’ with Diljit Dosanjh.