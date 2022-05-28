Peppy 'Naach Punjaban' Song From Varun And Kiara's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Movie Is Out

The biggest multi-starrer of Bollywood 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is all set to release on the big screens in the next month… So, to up the expectations on the movie, the makers are leaving no occasion in creating noise on social media. After dropping the entertaining trailer, now, they shared the peppy "Naach Punjaban…" song and showcased the gala celebration in the Punjabi aura with the lead cast dancing their best…

Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Karan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor shared the peppy song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Varun shared the complete video song, "Naach Punjaban…" and also wrote, "Everybody, 'Nachh Punjaabban, Nachh Punjaabban, Nache! The wedding banger is here #ThePunjaabbanSong is OUT NOW. #JugJuggJeeyo, in cinemas on 24th June."

Going with the song, Neetu ji, Anil Kapoor, Varun, Kiara and Maniesh are seen dancing their best to the peppy party song and looked great in all the classy attires. Especially Neetu Kapoor made us go aww with her classy look and is definitely back with a bang after 7 long years.

The trailer which is released a few days back showcased Varun and Kiara who reside abroad plan to divorce but as they fly to India for some occasion, they hide it from their parents. Varun's father Anil Kapoor also wants to divorce his mother Neetu Kapoor due to an extra-marital affair. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Varun stop his father from divorcing his mother and settle down his issues with his wife Kiara.

Coming to the characters of this movie,

Anil Kapoor: Bheem (Father)

Neetu Kapoor: Geeta (Mother)

Varun Dhawan: Kuku

Kiara Ali Advani: Naina

Maniesh Paul: Gurpreet (Kuku's bestie)

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big on 24th June, 2022!