Post delivery Anuskha Sharma returns to work two months ahead of schedule

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has resumed shooting two months before she was expected to face the arclights. Anushka, who recently became a mother in January this year, was slated to return to work in May but she was spotted shooting for an endorsement looking supremely fit and drop-dead gorgeous!



An eyewitness from the set says, "Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She's known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking ravishingly beautiful."

Anushka is set to return to full scale work soon, now that she has ensured, that she has built a system in place at home that enables her to achieve a perfect work-life balance. The actress will be shooting for back to back commercials for all premium brands in the next couple of days.