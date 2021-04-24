Prachi Desai Was Asked To Do Item Numbers To Look Hot?

The heat of "metoo" movement seem to have dampened. But still some actresses here and there, keep narrating the bad experiences they had during their journey in the film industry thereby warning new entrants to be careful.

Now, actress Prachi Desai has shared the bitter experience she had during her Cinema journey with the media. Prachi Desai who had acted in "Rock on", Rock on 2" , "Villain" " Bol Bachchan", and other movies, has spoken about the "Me too" situations she faced and how she overcame such situations.

Prachi Desai stepped into the tinsel world at the age of 19. Prior to that, she had earned popularity after she played the lead role in a Hindi serial. But recently, Prachi has spoken about the bad experiences she had in her cine journey.

"When I entered the cinema industry I was young. During that period no one gave me problems. Later, after a few years, some people gave me problems. Many directors, actors, and others used to "Try" me in several ways. They used to call me during untimely hours. They used to speak differently during those calls. They used to call me at late night hours and were asking me to meet them. I never encouraged such advances. I used to chide them while I used to ignore some of them," thus stated Prachi. "One influential director had directly asked me! He had said if I wanted to act in a big budget movie with big stars I needed to cooperate with him. I had point blank rejected his movie. He had pestered me many a times. I had directly told him that I was not interested to act in his movies," said Prachi who revealed her experiences one by one.

"When I was new to the industry, some people told me that I was not hot enough to attract audiences. They used to tell me that I should do item numbers together with looking hot." But my stance was "I know acting well, why should I draw audience with my glamour,". She added. Thus has narrated Prachi Desai her casting couch experiences.

These experiences of senior actresses seem to be becoming a guide force for newcomers in the cinema industry.