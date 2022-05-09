Prithviraj Trailer: A Journey Of Fearless King And His War With Ghori

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with a handful of movies… He is not restricting himself to action and comedy movies but also impressing his fans with unique scripts and royal plots too. Off late, he stepped into the shoes of great King Prithviraj Chauhan to showcase us a glimpse of his life story. The release date of this movie is postponed a couple of times due to Covid-19 but now, it is all ready to hit the big screens soon. Thus, the makers dropped the trailer of the Prithviraj movie and showcased us glimpse of this great King's love and war!



Akshay Kumar shared the trailer of this movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

"शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

The trailer starts off with Akshay Kumar aka Prithviraj Chauhan is being crowned as King. Then Manushi is seen as Sanyogita and she dreams of marrying Prithviraj. A glimpse of their love story is also shown in the trailer. Then Sonu Sood aka Prithvi Chand Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt aka Kahna Kaka are seen. Well, one of them stands as a shadow in the war zone while the other essays the role of his guru and predicts his future. Finally, the makers also showcased a glimpse of the deadly Muhammad Ghori who lands in the country to occupy it with his evil thoughts. So, we need to wait and watch how Prithviraj stops him from fulfilling his dream. On the whole, the trailer is completely interesting and showcased us Prithviraj's love life and war elements!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Witness the glory of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Experience the trailer in Telugu https://youtu.be/6L7l7o_hTHM. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June." As it is former Miss World Manushi's debut movie, she impressed all and sundry with her royal appeal and amazing screen space!

Speaking about Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be next seen OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee and remake of Suriya's Soorarai Potru movies.

Prithviraj movie will be released in the theatres on 3rd June, 2022 worldwide!