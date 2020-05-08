Priyadarshan's next with Akshay ?

With his 'Hungama 2', a sequel to his 2003 release with the same title tentatively to be out in August, Malayalam director Priyadarshan has returned to Akshay Kumar to plan out his next venture.

This, in addition to his being totally occupied with a historical war epic starring Mohanlal in his native language, which was supposed to be out in March this year, but got postponed owing to the Covid-19 scare. The scripting is going on with the hero with whom the director had two releases – Bhool Bhulaiya and Khatta Meetha – over the years.

In the last few years, the 63- year-old director's daughter Kalyani has made an entry into Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries as a heroine. The Hindi film arena has been a mixed bag for this director who has seen both mega-hits and terrible flops in a list of over 25 films ever since he began in 1992.

After his last film in 2013, the remake of a Tamil film titled ' Rangrezz', which did not impress the viewers, Priyan was seen more in the southern film zone. One will come to know whether we will see more of him by the end of the lockdown period and the release of his films thereafter.