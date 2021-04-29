Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Set Up A Fundraiser And Pledge Support For Covid-19 Relief In India

It is all known that there are lakhs of Covid-19 positive cases are registering in India daily and creating a medical emergency situation. Well, many countries are supporting our nation in this crisis period and also our Bollywood stars are also doing their best and helping the Governments to handle the situation. Even the global diva Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have set up a fundraiser and pledged to support the country.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page and dropped a video message and urged all her fans to support India and raise funds.





She spoke, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding. "We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic."

She further added, "Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you".

Along with this video message, she also jotted down along note to urge her fans to stay safe and also donate. "#TogetherForIndia India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that's $1 Million, and that's huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU! ❤️ Donate now! Link in bio #TogetherForIndia @give_india".

Well, Priyanka also thanked US President Joe Biden for helping Indian in this critical situation.