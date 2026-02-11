Google Signals AI-First Future, Offers Voluntary Exit to Employees Reluctant to Adapt

Fresh off reporting record-breaking revenues, Google is making it clear that artificial intelligence will shape the company’s next chapter — and not everyone may be part of that journey.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, recently announced a historic $400 billion revenue milestone for 2025. But alongside this financial success, the tech giant’s business division has introduced a voluntary exit programme aimed at employees who may not feel prepared to commit to the company’s AI-driven future.

According to an internal memo cited by Business Insider, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler informed staff in the Global Business Organization (GBO) that eligible employees could choose to leave with a severance package. The GBO team oversees critical functions such as advertising products, client solutions, and global revenue operations — areas that are increasingly being reshaped by AI tools and automation.

Schindler acknowledged the company’s strong start to the year but stressed that change is accelerating rapidly.

“But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high,” he wrote, underlining how quickly the competitive landscape is shifting.

The message from leadership was direct: Google wants employees who are committed to adopting AI across workflows and business processes. The company expects teams to actively integrate AI to boost productivity, innovation, and customer outcomes.

“The company only wanted to have employees who were ‘all in’ on its future plans, and could embrace ‘AI to have even greater impact.’”

For those unsure about adapting or “ready to move on,” the voluntary exit programme offers a structured way to depart with financial support. Roles included in the offer reportedly span solutions teams, sales, and corporate development, among others.

However, not everyone qualifies. Schindler clarified that employees in large customer sales groups and other frontline customer-facing roles in the US will not be eligible. He explained, “While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we've decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible.”

This is not the first time Google has taken such a step. Similar buyout options were extended last year to teams in Android, Core engineering, and some UK operations, signaling an ongoing shift in workforce planning.

Google’s strategy also reflects a broader industry pattern. Other major tech players — including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft — have been restructuring teams and encouraging voluntary departures as they double down on AI investments. Microsoft, for instance, has reportedly pushed senior leaders to quickly align with AI priorities or reconsider their roles.

As AI continues to redefine how businesses operate, Google’s move highlights a growing reality across the tech sector: adapting to AI is no longer optional — it’s becoming essential.



