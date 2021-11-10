Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Expensive Engagement Ring And Says, 'My Husband Will Kill Me'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most-talked couples all over the world. Their outing will definitely be a big celebration for all the paps and their announcements treat all their fans. Off late, the news regarding Priyanka's engagement ring is doing rounds on social media as Pee Cee opened up about this precious ring and said it costs about Rs 2 crores.



Well, during her interaction with Vogue Arabia, Priyanka said she is very sentimental about her jewellery as there are many memories attached to them. "If I don't say my engagement ring, my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding!" She further added, "I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I am very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it's always associated with memories for me so I would definitely say that".

Earlier Nick also spoke about the engagement ring and said, "All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job".

Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Malala Yousafzai by sharing the wedding pic on her Instagram Stories… Take a look!





















The image reads, "Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision!!"

Well, Malala recently revealed that she got hitched to Asser Malik and shared the wedding pics on her social media pages. Well, Asser is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) according to his social media profile.

Malala shared the wedding pics and wrote, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."