Priyanka Chopra Says, 'Grateful That My Book Is Number One Bestseller Without It Being Salacious'

Global glam doll Priyanka Chopra is all busy in Hollywood with a handful of projects. Being an avid social media user, she also treats her fans sharing her updates frequently. It is also known that Pee Cee recently launched her memoir Unfinished and turned into an author. This book is one of the best sellers and made her receive compliments from all corners of the world. Off late, she gave her interview to columnist-author Vinita Dawra Nangia at the virtual Times Litfest 2021 and opened up about her memoir.



When asked about how she was not tempted in dropping names, she said, "I'm really grateful that my book is number one bestseller without it being salacious. I don't respond to that (gossips). I am not that person. I believe in having grace and a lot of the media doesn't."

She further added, "I didn't want the book to cater to just my fans or people who love me. I wanted it to be a good read, be funny, interesting, have a sense of personality."

Well, Priyanka also spoke about the Bollywood movie which Nick Jonas likes. She doled out, "We both didn't know much about each other's careers when we met. So after we got married, we did a sort of 'show and tell'. He showed me his earlier music and work and I showed him a few of my movies. Nick loves 'Dil Dhadakne Do', he's watched it multiple times." When asked if he understands Hindi, PeeCee replied, "Yes. I've told most people who meet us, don't speak in Hindi in front of him. He picks it up. He's a very astute man."

Speaking about Priyanka's work front, she will be next seen in Citadel and Matrix 4 projects.