Priyanshu Singh explains his journey as roller-coaster ride

Actor Priyanshu Singh started his journey in the industry with television show "Tere Sheher Mein" and then did become a part of many other television shows. Priyanshu recently made his bollywood debut with the film "14 Phere".

Talking about his journey he says, it was a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs. The struggle is something which every artist goes through, but again it teaches us to live in tough times. My ups and downs made me more competitive. I didn't have any connection in the industry but I always had faith in my craft. And the day I started getting work, was the point from where there was no looking back." Talking about the television show in which he is currently featured in, he says, "The show Maddam sir is something which has gotten me more fame in the television industry.

My character Cheetah is very interesting and the fan base it has given me is amazing. So I can say that I am in a happy space now but there is still more to achieve out there."



On being asked about his recent film '14 Phere' and the change it brought to his life, he says, "Getting such a big break was very wonderful and it was something I always desired. The role was very challenging so it made me more excited to do the same. The release of the film was followed by an amazing response on my role be it on my social media or by text, calls from the fraternity. I was sure that this role would be appreciated but it did more than what I expected. "

Sharing the experience of working with Vikrant Massey he says, He is an amazing person and getting to share the stage with him was a very big opportunity. I learnt a lot from him and while shooting it was nice to watch him complimenting my work. So all in all it was a wonderful experience."

"I want to do more challenging roles which would expand my horizon as an artist. I firmly believe that there is a long way to go now and my real journey has just begun," he concluded.