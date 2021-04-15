Rahul Roy Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19 And Shares This News With A Lengthy Note

Another actor in Bollywood got in contact with deadly Covid-19. Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy is recently tested positive for this novel virus and he informed the same through his Instagram page jotting down a lengthy note. Although he was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago, he made it official a few hours ago with his social media post. He also shared how he got in contact with the virus and how his family members are helping him in this tough time.

In this post, he stated that he is tested positive for Covid-19 with a tick mark to the 'Positive' option. He also shared a lengthy note jotting down all about how he got in contact with the virus with his detailed Covid story. Being the 19th day in the quarantine period he wrote, "Quarantine Day 19.



My Covid story

My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14days.

I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive.

We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me.

BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don't know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time i came back post brain stroke from hospital.

I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports.

For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests.

For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house.

Hope to be back soon with negative reports.

Love you all

-

Rahul Roy".

Speaking about Rahul's work front, he will be next seen in 'LAC: Live The Battle' movie.