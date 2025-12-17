Rahul Vaidya asks Indians to learn how to 'own language & culture' from Lionel Messi

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya took to social media to highlight how football legend Lionel Messi, despite being a global icon, chose to stay true to his roots and culture, even during his visit to India.

Rahul wrote, “One thing we Indians must learn from Messi: Own your language. Own your culture. English is a skill — not a master. Learn it well, but don’t be enslaved by it. Looking down on your own language is the real insecurity. Global icon. Zero language insecurity.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, the footballer refrained from speaking in English or any other language and preferred to speak in his own mother tongue, Spanish, and communicate with others with the help of his official translator.

Messi, who was on an India tour a few days ago, was seen visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad and then Mumbai as part of his itinerary.

The football player, on Wednesday, took to his social media and treated the netizens with a special video of his India tour along with a sweet goodbye message for all his Indian fans.

The video featured glimpses of Messi meeting the children at the stadiums, along with meeting the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

From all his Bollywood interactions, Messi chose to include only his meeting with actress Kareena and her sons in the clip.

The footballer captioned the post as, “Namaste, India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kareena, who was thrilled about featuring in Messi's farewell video, gave a shout-out to her elder son, Taimur, who is a fan of the footballer.

Kareena reposted Messi's video on her social media account and wrote, “Ok Tim, then this happened (heart emoji) for you (heart emoji) (sic).”

During his visit to India, Messi met many Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, to name just a few.