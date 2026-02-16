Volatility in gold prices hasn’t deterred buyers: Titan MD

New Delhi: Volatility in gold prices has not deterred Indian buyers, with customers increasingly treating price corrections as opportunities to enter the market, similar to equity investors, Titan Company Managing Director,Ajoy Chawla said.

Many consumers who had earlier deferred purchases, being fence sitters due to rising prices, have now shifted strategy, choosing to buy during dips rather than wait indefinitely, he said."People have burnt their fingers being fence sitters, so they are now using every correction to come into the market, as they do in the share market," Chawla told.

He acknowledged that volatility continues to mark the gold trade, but demand remains resilient. "Customers will try to participate. Those who missed out will try to come in," he said, underlining the strong sentiment around the yellow metal.

Titan's jewellery division, which includes the flagship Tanishq brand, has benefitted from this trend, supported by product innovation and festive demand in the December quarter.Gold prices have shown significant volatility in early February 2026, fluctuating between highs near Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams and recent drops amid global cues and profit-taking.

According to Chawla, many fence sitters who waited in the first half of the year began purchasing gold ahead of the festive and wedding season, anticipating that prices would not decline further.Global uncertainty also played a role in driving sentiment, he said, adding that cultural factors continue to underpin demand.