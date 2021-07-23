Rahul Vaidya Shares The First Official Picture With His Wife Disha Parmar

It is all known that Bollywood's popular small-screen couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied a knot on 16th July 2021 in a gala way. Although it was a close-knit affair, the wedding was a grandeur affair. Off late, Rahul shared the first official image on his Instagram and tagged it as 'Mr & Mrs'! It was one of the best clicks of their gala reception night!



This is the first official picture of newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. They looked awesome and stunning in the designer outfits. Rahul looked handsome wearing a black and white designer tuxedo. The floral brooch and his rough beard upped his stylish look. While Disha shined wearing a silver saree and teamed it with the matching shimmery sleeveless blouse.

Along with sharing this pic, Rahul tagged it jotting down, "First picture as Mr & Mrs! What a night!".

Here are a few more pics from Rahul and Disha's wedding… Take a look!

Rahul looked awesome in his golden wedding outfit! His antique neckpiece and all the fun made this video worth watching.

Disha's entry to her sasural along with her dear husband Rahul…

The beautiful wedding pic of Rahul and Disha…

A few beautiful glimpses of the grandeur wedding of Rahul and Disha…

Well, Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha last year during the Bigg Boss 14 stint. It was all filmy as he went down onto his knees and proposed to Disha to marry him. They planned to get hitched last year itself but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is postponed. Rahul was also the participant in the Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11realitry show.