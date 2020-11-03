Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Childhood Nick Name Ahead Of ‘Chhalaang’ Movie…

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Chhalaang' movie is all set to hit the Amazon Prime on 13th November, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions. Well, Rajkummar Rao also took to his Instagram page and reminisced his childhood memories. He spoke about his school life and said that, PT period was his all-time favourite in the school days.











In this video, Rajkummar Rao spoke about his childhood memories… He told, "PT (physical training) has been my favourite subject and the PT teacher was my favourite teacher since childhood and the main reason for my choice was that he did not give any homework. Also, there is no punishment in this subject. Students are asked to stand outside the classroom when punished in other classes. Now, PT is taught in open grounds, where will you send the kids as punishment, outside the school?"

Rajkummar also revealed his childhood nick name… "The most memorable thing about these classes were that we all had nicknames. Dinesh in my class was called Dhyanchand, Mike became Milkha Singh and Vishal was Vishwanathan. I was either Raju, my pet name or Roger. Roger Binny. He had an entire sports team in the class. In fact, there was a point when I'd not react to 'Raj' but promptly said 'yes' to Roger."

He added, "No matter how much I laugh remembering those days, I really miss him. I know he was the one who taught us to stay healthy and fit. I recently met my PT teacher and he told me: 'You are doing nice in life, very good. But why did you change your name, Roger?"

Rajkummar Rao also jotted down a few words about his upcoming movie besides this video…

"My PT teacher. Chhalaang

My favourite teacher in school was my PT teacher... aur kyun, yeh bhi sun lo aur dekh bhi lena

#ChhalaangOnPrime premieres this Diwali, Nov 13 on @primevideoin".

Chhalanng… This Hansal Mehta directorial has Rajkummar Rao as the lead actor. Being a sports background comedy movie, it has Nushrat Bharucha and Zeeshan Ayyub in other prominent roles. It is a small town school drama, Rajkummar will essay the role of a PT master of a small school in Uttar Pradesh.

With the release of the trailer, we came to know that, it is a competition between two talented PT teachers of the school. Rajkummar Rao initially portrays a lazy school teacher role and then after the entry of Ayyub, he turns as a strong competitor turning the drama more interesting with their challenge.This movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan under T-Series, Luv Films and Ajay Devgn FFilms banners.

This sports drama will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 13th November, 2020.