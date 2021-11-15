Rajkummar Rao Weds Patralekhaa: Here Are The Official Wedding Pics On This Cute Bollywood Couple

The official wedding season in Bollywood has begun with the lavish wedding of Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They got hitched today a few hours ago at a seven-star hotel in Chandigarh amid a few close friends and family members. Well, both these stars shared the official wedding pics on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans…

Rajkummar Rao

This cute couple looked all happy and beautiful in their designer wedding attires. They are all in smiles and shared a beautiful & romantic moment on their special day. Rajkummar Rao is seen filling 'Sindoor' to Patralekhaa and made his lady love his wife with all smiles. He also wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever... and beyond".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Anita Shroff and a few others congratulated the couple on this special day…

Even Patralekhaa also dropped these beautiful wedding pics on her Instagram page and shared her happiness with all her fans… Take a look!

She shared another couple of pics from her wedding and the couple are seen in full joy along with sharing cute moments. She wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate... My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever... @rajkummar_rao".

Even this post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha, Mukti Mohan, Farah Kunder, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Neena Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Tillotama Shome and a few others congratulated the couple and showered all their love through the comments section.

Even the official wedding photographer of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding, Joseph Radhik shared a few awesome pics on his Instagram page and congratulated the beautiful couple.

Along with sharing the pics, he shared his happiness jotting down, LOVE. Patra and Raj, 2021. It is so good to be back in the shaadi ka maahaul documenting love all over again. Wedding season 2021 begins with this gorgeous love story all the way from the chilly scenes or Chandigarh. Raj and Patra, thank you for having us! Most people wonder why all the couples in our photos are always laughing and smiling, and you two are going to drown us in a deluge of such questions. We are so happy to have witnessed all the fun, all the love, and all the shenanigans".

Well, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met in 2014 on the sets of Hansal Mehta's CityLights movie and gradually fell in love. Finally, after their love bond of 11 years, they got married today and started new innings of their life…

Congratulations Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa…