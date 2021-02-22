Rakhi Sawant Says Ritesh Married Her After A Goon Threatened Her To Kidnap Holding A Gun

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant who recently participated in Bigg Boss 14th season has opened up about her wedding with Ritesh… She doled out that, Ritesh agreed to marry her after a goon threatened to kidnap her at a gunpoint… Well, Ritesh's identity remained as the enduring mysteries of the how…

RakhiSawant gave an interview to the media and spoke about Ritesh… "I was stuck in a bad situation, someone was going to kidnap me at gunpoint, my mother knows about this goon. Ritesh and I were talking and he really liked me, and I was looking for someone to marry to get away from the goon."

She further continued, "Ritesh agreed to marry me. I began preparations for the wedding, but he didn't show up. When he finally decided to come, a few reporters found out about our wedding, and Ritesh escaped from the back-room of the hotel where our wedding took place."

Finally,she concluded saying, "Everything happens for a reason. He could have taken advantage of me, but he never did. He did hide a major detail from me."

Off late, RakhiSawant walked away from the show with Rs 14 lakhs… She said that, the money was used for her mother's medical treatment. She also mentioned that, she had gone bankrupt before entering the show.

Even comedian Bharti Singh also confirmed that Ritesh exists and Rakhi's story is real although he has not made a public appearance yet. Well, RubinaDilak was the winner of the Big Boss 14th season… She received the trophy from the Dabangg host Salman Khan and was all happy with this achievement. It was not at all an easy task as the other contestants gave a tough competition to Rubina…