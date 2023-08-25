Rakhi slams her husband; says he sold her personal videos for Rs 47 lakhs

Bollywood actress, Rakhi Sawant always makes headlines with her activities. Now, she has been in the news as her ex-husband has filed a case against her and there is so much being said in the media about the so-called relationship.

After coming out from jail, Adil exposed Rakhi Sawant in a press meeting revealing deadly facts about Rakhi which shocked the world. The news is all over the media and now Rakhi, in her own style has responded to the allegation.

In a shocking statement, Rakhi has now stated that Adil had sold her personal videos for a whopping 47 lakhs. The actress says that her ex-husband used to record her while she was in the bathroom and now is blackmailing her. Rakhi’s old enemy and actress, Sherlyn Chopra has also slammed Rakhi for getting Adil in jail.