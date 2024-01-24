Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’

Live
Renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially announced his upcoming project, titled "Love & War," bringing excitement to fans and the audience. The film will feature a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, making it a highly anticipated venture. Scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, "Love & War" is reported to be a love story set against the backdrop of war, promising a compelling narrative.
The collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have previously worked with Bhansali, along with the addition of Vicky Kaushal, adds significant appeal to the film. The production is set to commence in November 2024, and further details about the supporting cast and crew are expected to be revealed in due course. The trio's collective talent is anticipated to be a major highlight of "Love & War."