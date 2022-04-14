Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Officially Married Now

The whole social media is filled with amazing pics of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt… Officially they are now husband and wife as they tied a knot in an intimate traditional ceremony. The wedding took place at Ranbir Kapoor's residence 'Vastu' and it was attended by the close family members of the groom and bride along with a few Bollywood celebs and Ambani's.

According to the sources, Alia Bhatt wore designer wedding outfits made by fashioners Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukerji.

Little heroes of the Kapoor family Taimur and Jeh are seen in the car…

Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are seen in the car at the venue!

Groom's dear mother Neetu Kapoor looked awesome in a multi-coloured saree and she enhanced her look by adding a pearl neckpiece and bun hairdo. Coming to Ranbir's sister Riddhima, she looked awesome in her golden lehenga which is all intricately filled with stone work.

Akash and Shloka Ambani also attended the wedding…

Well, Randhir Kapoor said that the whole family is missing Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu on this special day… He spoke with the media and said, "To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well. Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter".

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April, 2020 battling with cancer…