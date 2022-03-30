Ranbir Kapoor Praises His Girlfriend Alia Bhatt For Her Performance In Gangubai’s Movie

It is all known that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Bramhastra movie shooting has been wrapped up yesterday and the team was all happy on this special note… They also shared special posts and BTS pics and announced this great news to all their fans… It is definitely a treat to watch lovebirds Ranbir and Alia on the sharing the screen space. Off late, Ranbir spoke to the media and opened up about his wedding with Alia and also said about his father Rishi Kapoor…



When asked about his recent watchlist, he praised Alia… "I really enjoyed Rocket Boys. Among movies, I watched Gangubai. Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I've seen how much she gave to that film..in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way. I have been dying to see RRR. Haven't got the time as I have been busy shooting. I loved 83. I'm watching everything that's out there."

Well, when he was asked about wedding with Alia, he said, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon".

Then he was asked about being an OTT consumer, he said, "I'm a movie geek, be it OTT, cinema or any platform. Any kind of entertainment.. if it is a TV show. I'm watching it all. That's all I do. I make movies and I watch movies."

Then he revealed all about Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he was asked to move to America for his treatment… After a few days of starting the shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen movie, his report came and thus Ranbir said his father to fly to America for better treatment. But Rishi ji was concerned about completing the movie… This shows his dedication!

Ranbir also said, "It used to pain him, it used to disturb him that he started a film and he could not complete it".

Speaking about the Bramhastra movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. This movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.