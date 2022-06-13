Ranbir Kapoor Reveals That He Has No Plans Of Moving To Hollywood

Post the gala wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, there is much hype created on their first movie together Bramhastra. Being the Ayan Mukerji directorial and having a super-natural thriller plot, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the trailer of this movie will be released in a couple of days, the makers and the actors are creating noise on social media with their interviews and updates. Off late, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke to the media and said, he has no plans of moving to Hollywood like his wife Alia Bhatt.

He started off by saying, "I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience. I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am."

Well, he also opened about his marriage life and said, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied a knot on 14th April in Mumbai and also organised a lavish recent party for their industry friends on the next day!

Speaking about the movie director Ayan also said, "I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra is that you won't realise right away but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, in its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia".

Bramhastra has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor being lead actors. Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.

This movie will be released on 9th September, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!