Ranbir Kapoor talks about "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" collaboration with Shraddha, casting by Luv, and more

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together on-screen for the first time in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" directed by Luv Ranjan. The trailer for the film was recently released and received positive reactions from fans. At the trailer launch event, both actors spoke about their experience working with each other.

Ranbir said, "I have known Shraddha since we were very young. Our parents are friends, but working with her I realized we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too."



Shraddha added, "I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrat. So I am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work."

"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is Luv Ranjan's fifth film as a director, and is touted as an out-and-out family entertainer. The film's music producer, Bhushan Kumar, believes the film's soundtrack appeals to all audiences, from youth to families.



Ranbir Kapoor also has the film "Animal" in the pipeline, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Tripti Dimri also stars in a pivotal role.

