Randhir Kapoor Gets Hospitalized For Covid-19 Treatment

The deadly Covid-19 is not leaving anyone. Till now we have seen Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Hegde and a few others getting Covid-19 positive result. Now, even the veteran actor of the Kapoor family Randhir Kapoor also got tested positive. According to the sources, he is admitted in Kokilaben hospital for better treatment.

Well, Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director of the hospital released an official statement and said, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 Treatment last night. His condition remains stable".

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were also tested positive for this deadly virus. Well, it was the first Neetu ji who got in contact with this virus at Chandigarh during her shooting period. Post her recovery, she spoke to the media about how she got cured from this deadly virus. "I did anulom-vilom and kapaal bhaarti at least which helped me a lot. I listen to music on my headphone or talk to someone while walking for 30 minutes. My family was my biggest strength. For immunity, I had lots of healthy drinks like kaadhas, giloy (moonseed leaves) water, chai, amla with beetroot, and ginger juice. When I got infected I had lost the sense of smell for three weeks and as the smell started coming back, I was tested negative."

Neetu added, "My diet became disciplined during this time. I was having proper food and no cheat diets were included. It was not easy to start again after Rishi passed away. I gathered the courage to work and my children Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni supported me behind my decision."

Thus all the actors are urging their fans to stay home and stay safe. Many of them are also raising awareness among the netizens with their motivational messages about health.