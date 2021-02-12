Randhir Kapoor OpensUp His Brother Rajiv Kapoor’s Death And Doles Out How He Struggled When Pulse Was Dropping…44

Bollywood's veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on 9th February, 2021 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was staying with his brother Randhir Kapoor since the Covid-19 lockdown at Chembur bungalow. Randhir is so attached to his brother and is shocked with the sudden demise of Rajiv. He is the younger son of Raj Kapoor and the brother of Bollywood's legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Randhir spoke to media and opened up on how Rajiv's pulse was dropping after getting a massive heart attack. "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking."

He further added, "Do I have any option? What can I do? What has to happen will happen."He also doled out that Rajiv's Chautha is cancelled due to ongoing pandemic situation… "It was a small puja for Rajiv's chautha."

When asked about how he is coping up and about his bond with his brother he doled out, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever. He was also not stressed out about anything."

Explaining on what exactly happened on that day, Randhir doled out, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed and now I am left alone in this house."

Rajiv Kapoor's funeral was attended by a few Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Pandey, Alia Bhatt and a few others from the industry. Rajiv Kapoor's last rites were held on 9th February evening. followed the footsteps of his brothers by entering into Bollywood. Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with 1983 film 'EkJaan Hain Hum'. He also acted in the movies like 'Aasmaan' (1984), 'Lover Boy' (1985), and 'Zabardast' (1985). But he got the break after two years of his debut. 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' (1985) movie which was directed by his father gave him a break. Further, he also acted in Angaarey'(1986), 'Preeti' (1986), 'Hum TohChalePardes' (1988), and 'NaagNaagin' (1989). His last movie was 1990 movie 'Zimmedaar'.