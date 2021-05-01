Randhir Kapoor Says He Is All Set To Sell His Ancestral Home In Chembur

It is all known that Kapoor's Khaandan veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is presently admitted to Kokilaben hospital after getting tested positive for Covid-19. A few hours ago he is also shifted to ICU to get further tests for Covid-19 disease to be done. Doctors also said, he is all fine and there is no need of an oxygen bed as well. Off late, Randhir who is now staying along in his ancestral house, Chembur is all set to sell that house and move close to his daughters Kareena, Karisma and ex-wife Babita Kapoor.



He also spoke to the media about it and cleared the air on this issue, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi, Rajiv, Ritu and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well. Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes".



Well, Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital said, "He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry".



After Randhir Kapoor got tested positive for Covid-19, even Kareena and Karisma also underwent the test and the result is negative.

Well, Randhir Kapoor also reminisced his late brother Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his first death anniversary and said, "We didn't need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There's not a single day that I don't think about them. One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them. Life will never be the same again."