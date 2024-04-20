Ranveer Singh reacts to viral deepfake video, urges caution

After a deepfake video featuring actor Ranveer Singh criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced online, the 'Padmaavat' star has responded, cautioning against the dangers of manipulated content with a playful message, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn".

The AI-generated video, which emerged a day after Singh's visit to Varanasi for a fashion event, depicts him endorsing the Congress and lambasting the government over unemployment and inflation.

In the altered footage, Singh's voice is manipulated to deliver political commentary, expressing grievances against the administration's purported failures.

Responding to the deepfake, Singh took to social media to alert his followers to the prevalence of such digitally altered content and the importance of discerning truth from manipulation.

However, some fans took a humorous jab at Singh's acting prowess, suggesting he should save himself from "overacting" instead.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar deepfake controversy involving Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, who recently filed an FIR against a fake political advertisement that utilized AI-generated technology to create a fabricated video of him.

The fake advertisement, purportedly created by a political party, targeted the ruling BJP over its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's account. It utilized a clip from Khan's TV show 'Satyamev Jayate', telecast a decade ago, to manipulate his image and voice.

The proliferation of deepfake technology poses significant challenges, blurring the lines between reality and fiction and potentially undermining public discourse and trust.

Meanwhile, in his professional endeavors, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' alongside Alia Bhatt, directed by Karan Johar. His upcoming projects include 'Singham Again', keeping fans eagerly anticipating his next on-screen ventures.