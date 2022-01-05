Ranveer Singh Teases His Dear Wife Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 36th birthday today and on this special occasion, she treated all her fans by dropping the new poster of her upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan' and also announced the new release date of this movie. Well, her dear hubby Ranveer Singh also wished Deepika in a funny way and showered his love her!

Ranveer Singh

On this special occasion he shared a beautiful pic of Deepika who is seen enjoying in the ocean waters! But when it comes to the comments section he wrote, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone".

Well, this post garnered millions of views in a less span of time and Bollywood celebs like Ananya Pandey, Karan Tacker, Anita H Reddy and a few others dropped funny comments!

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also shared a video on her Instagram page and drops an encouraging message on this special day…

This video starts off with Deepika's winning Best Actress awards in various award shows. Well, along with that she dropped a motivational message to all her fans. She said, she is different in her life and on the big screens. She also felt happy for positively impacting lives of people and this is her success. Along with this she also wrote an inspirational message, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don't be afraid and doors will open where you never knew they would…".

Speaking about Deepika's work front, she will be next seen in 'Gehraiyaan' which has Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya in the lead roles. It will release on Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022. The plot deals with love and emotions being a Karan Johar production venture!