Ranvir Shorey Blames Himself For Getting In Contact With The Deadly Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media and announced that he is tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. He also spoke to the media and opened up about the quarantine life…









She shared his SPO percentage and doled out that, "Jab tak hai jaan. #covidpositive #covidlife #covid19".









Ranvir shared his gadgets and wrote, "My companions for the next week or so. #covidlife #quarantine #covidpositive".

Ranvir blamed himself for his negligence and getting in contact with the virus… "I think with the announcement of the vaccine people have become more careless. I myself contracted Covid-19 through the eyes, because I was careless about hand hygiene while using eye makeup at a shoot. It gave me conjunctivitis, which turned out to be Covid. We must all keep our guard up at all times. The virus is still around and we have a long way to go before everyone is immunised and the virus is defeated."

Speaking about his battle with coronavirus, he said, "I am staying put in my room without moving out for a week. Food is served to me at the door and doctors have given me the proper medication. God willing, I should be done with it in another 4 days," he asserted, adding that he would take all possible precautions to ensure that he does not transmit Covid-19 to anyone. "My staff is not allowed in my room. My father is 91 and isolated in his own room. And I have sent my son to his mother's (Konkona Sen Sharma) place".

Finally, he concluded saying… "It all began with conjunctivitis. I don't know why but I suspected that I could have contracted the coronavirus. I had read somewhere that conjunctivitis could be a symptom. So, I decided to get tested. I also have other symptoms like nasal blockage, lung wheezing, and body pain. Conjunctivitis is gone and the other symptoms are also receding. I seem to have got lucky with a not very serious strain of the virus but the others might not be as lucky. Even I might not be so lucky, next time around".

Speaking about his work front, Ranvir Shorey will next be seen in 'PariWar' and MX Player's 'High'. Web shows.