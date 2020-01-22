Ravi Shastri: The Youngest Reel Player Of 1983 Indian Team

Till now we have seen more than 10 Indian cricket team players of 1983 reel team. But how can we forget the little master Ravi Shastri??? He was an important part of this team and do you know that he was the youngest from the team??? Yes… This little boy had done magic and gave his support to the team in winning the first-ever cricket world cup.

Here we introduce the reel Ravi Shastri… Have a look!

Fondly called as Ravi Bhai by his teammates, this flamboyant devil has been an all-rounder being right-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Dhairya Karwa will essay the role of Ravi Shastri in this movie. In the pic, he is seen holding the bowl and ready to attack the batsman with his spin swingers.



83 movie has Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev role while Deepika will be seen as his wife. Kabir Khan being the director of this movie will make us witness the ultimate 'World Cup 1983' drama on the big screens.

This movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri media, Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment banners.

10th April will be the day when we all are going to watch the reel cricket game on the big screens.