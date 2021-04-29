Remembering Irrfan Khan: Chandan Roy, Abhishek, Radhika Madan, Dia Mirza And A Few Others Reminisce This Veteran Actor

Today being the first death anniversary of Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan most of the B-Town actors have reminisced him and also shared their memories of working with this great actor. Abhishek Bachchan, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor and a few others have taken to their social media pages and dropped Irrfan Khan's pics and also shared their bond with this 'Piku' actor.

Chandan Roy

They both worked together for D-Day movie and thus have a great bond. He started off by saying, "Irrfan Khan has left a void which I feel cannot be filled. He is irreplaceable. He was a one-of-a-kind human being. I believe that he was a seeker, an adventurer; he was more than an actor. His time on earth as an actor was cut too short. A void like this cannot be filled. There have been several great actors like Balraj Sahni, Sanjeev Kumar and others. You just see their work and get amused thinking how they did it. You just cannot replace actors like them and Irrfan Khan belongs to that league".

He further added remembering their first meeting. "I was actually introduced to Irrfan sahab by Rishi Kapoor during 'D-Day'. Every evening, we used to all meet up at Rishi ji's room and chill. I was the junior-most actor in the room. I used to just listen to them. Rishi ji used to talk and share a lot of things about Raj Kapoor's films and life. That is where Rishi sir introduced me to Irrfan sahab. Later, we were joined by Arjun Rampal and Nikhil Advani. Those were great evenings."

Finally, he concluded saying, "Irrfan sir was just a normal person with no starry attitudes. He was the same when I met him at the 'Jazbaa' press conference and then again at Javed Jaaferi's Eid dinner once after 'D-Day' released. He was very appreciative of me. He told me that I had a great screen presence. He told me to keep up with the good work."

Abhishek Bachchan

He also spoke to the media and said, "The first performance of Irrfan which really impacted me, we were both in Marrakech Film Festival in 2003 and he was there with Maqbool and I remember this scene with him and Tabu. And I was just amazed at how unaware he was of what is going on around him. And I found that so amazing as an actor. I don't think Irrfan even cared where the camera was, that he was on a set."

He further admired the quality of Irrfan Khan by saying, "And like when I said earlier that he was truly just in that moment and I admire that quality of him throughout that he is so unaware of what's going on around him technically. And I think if we as actors can achieve then you are on some level of acting which is just God-like. So, I have to say that Maqbool was the first time I was really impacted by his performance. He's just been so wonderful in everything that he's done".

Radhika Madan









Well, Radhika Madan shared a pic of Irrfan Khan from the Angrezi Medium movie and wrote, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed..

We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day.

To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon people call Irrfan.❤

Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you."

Arjun Kapoor

















Dia Mirza

















Randeep Hooda





I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go..#Irrfan pic.twitter.com/RR7KmziWku — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2021





Divya Dutta





One year!! #IrrfanKhan ! It doesn't and will never feel like you are gone!! The amazing legacy of work you have left , !! And that shy smile and the magical eyed embedded in our hearts!! @irfaniyat pic.twitter.com/nPkNzOLlbg — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 29, 2021





Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with the deadly neuroendocrine tumour.