Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Death Anniversary, Fans Trend Him On Twitter In His Memory

Sushant Singh Rajput died a year ago, and his death has been the subject of numerous debates. It's been exactly one day since we started adding the word "late" to the actor's name. On the one-year anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, fans are honouring the late actor.

The actor was discovered dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, and his death sent shockwaves around the world. Initially, it was stated that the actor had hanged himself due to depression.

Several actors and fans are remembering him and have posted in his memory. Before sending his final letter to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Bijlani recalled and shared his sentiments with him. Arjun said he can't remember the last time he saw Sushant, but he does remember thinking of him on May 29 last year and messaging him because he thought he had vanished and wanted to know what had happened to him. He texted him to connect, but he never received a response.

Arjun posted a screenshot of his last message to Sushant on Instagram after his death last year, saying, "Hope all is well with you," he quoted it with a hardcore message where he stated that now Sushant Something didn't feel right. Anyway, I'm sure you've already read my message, will never forget our balcony, and had mentioned how he always said he would be the one to write history but you'll be the catalyst for a lot of change. and at last, he wrote ' There will be no rip for you,' and wished him that wherever he is must be happy.





On the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, not only actors or celebs, his fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Several Twitter users sent nostalgic videos and photos of Sushant Singh Rajput, along with loving messages and tributes, to the microblogging site. Since last night, the hashtag #SushantSinghRajput has been trending on Twitter.





Last year, this day we lost a GEM.

It was you Sushant, we lost you!

You are missed🥺

Praying for your peace🙏#SushantSinghRajput

He is far more than what meet the eyes. You will not recognise what a beautiful soul he is, until you start looking at the things the eyes can't see but what the heart can feel

@itsSSR#SushantSinghRajput












