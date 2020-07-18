Remo Dsouza's dance offer to reality show contestant in next film

Indias Best Dancer" contestant Rutuja Junnarkar and her mentor Ashish Patil have been offered the chance to feature in a song by choreographer-director Remo Dsouza in his upcoming film.

In the latest episode of the dance-based reality show Rutuja, who hails from Pune, along with her choreographer Ashish Patil, was given the offer by Remo Dsouza after he appeared as a guest judge on the show and was impressed by her performance.

"I promise you this, whenever I make my next movie, I will ensure you perform in that. I will incorporate lavni in it, which is your style," Remo said after watching Rutuja's performance.

Rutuja is naturally overjoyed.

"This has been a dream come true for me. I had always nurtured a dream to work with Remo Sir and it is a huge honor for me.

Dancing gives me great joy and I want to take lavni as an art form to greater heights," Rutuja shared. The show will resume on Sony Entertainment Television from July 18.