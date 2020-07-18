X
Remo Dsouza's dance offer to reality show contestant in next film

Highlights

Indias Best Dancer" contestant Rutuja Junnarkar and her mentor Ashish Patil have been offered the chance to feature in a song by choreographer-director Remo Dsouza in his upcoming film.

In the latest episode of the dance-based reality show Rutuja, who hails from Pune, along with her choreographer Ashish Patil, was given the offer by Remo Dsouza after he appeared as a guest judge on the show and was impressed by her performance.

"I promise you this, whenever I make my next movie, I will ensure you perform in that. I will incorporate lavni in it, which is your style," Remo said after watching Rutuja's performance.

Rutuja is naturally overjoyed.

"This has been a dream come true for me. I had always nurtured a dream to work with Remo Sir and it is a huge honor for me.

Dancing gives me great joy and I want to take lavni as an art form to greater heights," Rutuja shared. The show will resume on Sony Entertainment Television from July 18.

