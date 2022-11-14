Revathy And Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' Trailer Is All Emotional

It is all known that South Indian veteran actress Revathy turned into a filmmaker and teamed up with Kajol and young actor Vishal for 'Salaam Venky' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer and the event was held in Mumbai. Along with the filmmaker Revathy even cast and crew took part in this gala event. Another big surprise from the movie is Aamir Khan is essaying a cameo role in this emotional family drama.

Both the ace actors Revathy and Kajol shared the 'Salaam Venky' trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Revathy also wrote, "Get ready to live life Venky size. #SalaamVenkyTrailer out now! Releasing on 9th December in cinemas near you."

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sujata aka Kajol abd Venky aka Vishal being mother and son engaging in a fun banter. Venky health condition turns critical as he slowly loses his control on the body being diagnosed with some disease! But his mother fulfils his every wish and takes him everywhere to spend a quality time with him. But his last wish makes her emotional and she denies to fulfil it. In the end, it is shown that Prakash Raj as an advocate and even Kajol also fights for his son in the court. Rahul Bose is also seen in a prominent character in this movie.

In the trailer launch event, Kajol, Revathy and other cast spoke about the movie and shared their views… Apart from the lead actors even Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra are roped in to essay the prominent roles.

The movie is made basing the book 'The Last Hurrah' that was penned by Shrikant Murthy. The script was written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir.

Director Revathy spoke about Aamir Khan and said, "Aamir said he just wanted to read his scenes. I sent him those scenes. He read the scenes and said, 'I am doing it'. It was just over the phone. Then we had a film narration. It's written so well, so beautifully by Sammee and Kausar. Aamir said, 'Ek bhi shabd nahi badluga, aise he karuga (I won't change a single word, I'll just do the film)'".

Revathy also said that she read the book in 2007 and worked on the two-three adaptions on the script. "But things didn't work out, people perhaps didn't believe in telling a story like this. By 2011, I gave up. But in 2017, the film came back to me thanks to producer Suuraj Sinngh! I said, 'Oh no, not this book again!' because a lifetime had passed working on it. But 2018 onwards, things started falling in place".

Speaking about the movie Salaam Venky, it is directed by Revathy and is bankrolled by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under their home banners BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Casting Details:

• Kajol as Sujata

• Vishal Jethwa as Venkatesh

• Aahana Kumra

• Rahul Bose

• Rajeev Khandelwal

• Anant Mahadevan

The movie will be released on 9th December, 2022 in the theatres.